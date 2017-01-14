Andrew Bogut out indefinitely with strained right hamstring

The Dallas Mavericks are quickly becoming the Bad News Bears of the NBA.

Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle said Saturday that center Andrew Bogut is out for Sunday’s game against Minnesota as well as “for the foreseeable near future” with a strained right hamstring, per Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com.

Bogut, 32, has only been able to suit up in 22 games this season for the 12-27 Mavericks. He holds averages of just 3.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game on the year and appears to have accepted the reality of his decline.

With Bogut a trade candidate ahead of the February 23 deadline and also due to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, this latest health development could have a major impact on his basketball future.

