Andrew Bogut could return to Warriors but it is unlikely

Andrew Bogut could actually return to the Golden State Warriors once he is a free agent. But would the Warriors have interest in signing him? That’s another question.

Bogut was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday as part of the Nerlens Noel deal. Philly was looking to trade Bogut before the deadline passed but was unable to do so. They are likely to buy him out of his contract, which would make him a free agent. And that’s what led to the questions about whether he would return to Golden State.

The NBA has a rule that prevents teams from reacquiring a player they traded, but The Vertical is reporting that the rule only applies to the team that most recently traded the player (Dallas). That makes Golden State eligible to bring back Bogut.

The San Jose Mercury News’ Anthony Slater says he doubts there is interest in a reunion.

Doubt there's interest in a reunion from both sides but, per front office expert @BobbyMarks42, Bogut to Warriors is actually possible pic.twitter.com/1UsdFsRr6m — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2017

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Warriors are “undecided” about their interest in Bogut.

NBA's reacquisition rule doesn't apply to GSW, because Dallas becomes most recent to waive Bogut. G-State undecided on its Bogut interest. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 24, 2017

We know one team that would be interested in signing him — the Cavaliers. And if you’re wondering why there would be hesitation from the Warriors about bringing back Bogut, read this.