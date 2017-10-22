Andrew Wiggins did not think his game-winning shot was going in

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday 115-113 in one heck of a finish.

First Carmelo Anthony hit a 3-pointer to put the Thunder up by a point with under five seconds to go. Then it was Andrew Wiggins who responded by banking in a buzzer-beater to give Minnesota a 2-point win.

Both shots. First Melo's 3 pointer taking the lead, and Andrew Wiggins' game winner. pic.twitter.com/VNJZXm2IS8 — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) October 23, 2017

After the game, Wiggins said he didn’t think his shot was going in when he released the ball.

Andrew Wiggins on his game winner and defending the OKC Thunder Big 3 pic.twitter.com/5JsifjdFeM — Travis Singleton (@SneakerReporter) October 23, 2017

“I didn’t. I didn’t,” Wiggins said when asked if he thought it was going in.

Wiggins and teammate Ricky Rubio then celebrated on social media.

Great Team Win Tonight — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) October 23, 2017

I see youuu https://t.co/qDM8MD1gm9 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) October 23, 2017

Wiggins had 27 points in the game, which tied with teammate Karl-Anthony Towns for the team lead.