Monday, October 23, 2017

Andrew Wiggins did not think his game-winning shot was going in

October 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday 115-113 in one heck of a finish.

First Carmelo Anthony hit a 3-pointer to put the Thunder up by a point with under five seconds to go. Then it was Andrew Wiggins who responded by banking in a buzzer-beater to give Minnesota a 2-point win.

After the game, Wiggins said he didn’t think his shot was going in when he released the ball.

“I didn’t. I didn’t,” Wiggins said when asked if he thought it was going in.

Wiggins and teammate Ricky Rubio then celebrated on social media.

Wiggins had 27 points in the game, which tied with teammate Karl-Anthony Towns for the team lead.

