Top prospect Anfernee Simons may enter NBA Draft

A top recruit from the class of 2018 may enter the NBA Draft without ever going to college.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reports that Anfernee Simons is considering entering the 2018 NBA Draft. Simons is listed as the No. 14 recruit in the 2018 class by 247 Sports, and the No. 14 player by Scout.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard is a five-star recruit and reclassified in high school for the 2018 class. He is doing a post-graduate season at IMG Academy and will turn 19 in June, which would make him draft-eligible.

“I can see myself going to the NBA Combine,” Simons told Givony in an interview. “If I have enough teams to actually invite me or recommend me for the Combine and enough teams want to bring me for workouts. I really need to hit the weight room hard and get a little stronger.”

Simons was originally committed to Louisville going back to last year, but he dropped his commitment in September because of the FBI investigation the school was facing.

He re-opened his recruitment and has been in touch with multiple schools in recent weeks.