Ankle sprain reportedly ends Markelle Fultz’s summer league campaign

Markelle Fultz’s ankle sprain may not be as serious as initially feared, but according to reports, it will still be enough to end his NBA Summer League season.

A source told ESPN’s Marc J. Spears that the Philadelphia 76ers rookie likely will not play again in the summer league after he rolled his ankle Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors. While one source indicated that Fultz had suffered a high ankle sprain, another said that he was already walking around on the injured ankle on Sunday.

“Can’t feel great, a guy going down, actually two players going down on the same play,” Sixers president Bryan Colangelo told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “Again, based on the initial diagnosis, you rather hear that than something worse.”

Fultz said he was doing fine on Sunday.

I'm ok, thank you for all who where worried! #F2G #TTP — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) July 9, 2017

As Joel Embiid sort of noted, the Sixers have had awful luck with the health of their first-round picks. It’s good that Fultz’s injury isn’t as severe as it initially looked.