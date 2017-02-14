Anthony Davis affirms commitment to Pelicans: ‘I don’t plan on leaving’

Anthony Davis wants you to know he’s still all in on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis was asked by reporters on Tuesday about the recent trade chatter and potential departure talk surrounding him.

“I don’t plan on leaving, so make sure you write that down,” the four-time All-Star big man replied, per Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I don’t pay attention to (the rumors). I don’t know who said it or how it came about. I’m with the Pelicans right now.”

This comes in the wake of a report by Bleacher Report’s Brian Boyles Monday suggesting that Davis and Russell Westbrook, who are both represented by Wasserman Media Group, could eventually end up joining forces on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pelicans have had chronic troubles surrounding Davis with a passable supporting cast and are currently in the middle of another sputtering season at 22-34 on the year. The All-NBA big has been open about his frustration at times, and it looks like he would be in serious danger of wasting away his prime years if he were to stay in New Orleans long-term.

But through it all, Davis, who is under contract through the 2020-21 season, still appears to be fully committed to the team, so that’s at least one thing that their fans can smile about.