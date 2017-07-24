Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins working out together to get in sync

The New Orleans Pelicans’ pair of big men are committed to finding a way to gel before the start of the new season.

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have devoted part of their summer to working out together in an effort to get more comfortable with each other, Davis told the team’s official website.

“We’ve just tried to get in as much work as possible this summer,” Davis said, via Jim Eichenhofer of the team website. “We didn’t have that much time last season to work out with each other, because we didn’t have training camp or (many practices). So we wanted to take advantage of this opportunity, where we had time in the summer in the same city and can get in some work together, because we’ll be playing with each other a lot.

“It’s about trying to get used to each other. Of course we knew what each other can do from when we matched up against each other when he was in Sacramento, but it’s different now, learning where he likes to be and where I can get my shots from, or where he can get his shots. We didn’t want to waste training camp trying to figure that out. We’re going to both use this to be ready and try to improve the team.”

Things did not click perfectly after Cousins was acquired by New Orleans in February, and with the big man set for free agency at the end of the season, this could be their only chance to get it right. It may be another teammate that needs the work more, though.

H/T ESPN