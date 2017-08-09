Anthony Davis ‘happy’ in New Orleans, says he ignores trade rumors

New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis is often the subject of trade rumors, but he has assurances from the organization that none of it means anything.

Davis said he has spoken to his agent, Thaddeus Foucher, as well as Pelicans general manager Dell Demps about the rumors, but ignores them now after having been told by both that there is nothing to them.

“I understand it’s a business, but if I don’t hear anything from Dell or my agent, I don’t pay attention to it,” Davis said, via William Guillory of NOLA.com. “Once I first heard (the rumors), then I heard it again, then I heard it again, I just wanted to make sure. I found out it wasn’t (true), and that was the beginning of the summer, so I haven’t paid attention to it since.”

Davis also asserted that he doesn’t want to be moved and is happy in New Orleans.

“I am happy here as a Pelican,” Davis said. “I am happy here.”

One team in particular has been frequently linked to Davis, but the Pelicans have shown no indication that they’re open to a deal. We’ll see if that changes if New Orleans struggles out of the gate.