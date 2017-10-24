Anthony Davis to undergo MRI on knee after leaving game

Not again. That’s what NBA fans — especially those in New Orleans — were thinking on Tuesday night after Anthony Davis left with a knee injury.

Davis banged knees early in Tuesday’s game between the Blazers and Pelicans. The team said he was questionable to return, but Davis was later determined to be out for the game. Davis was able to walk off the floor on his own, though he was limping.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says Davis will undergo an MRI on his knee to determine the extent of his injury.

New Orleans' Anthony Davis is undergoing an MRI on his left knee in Portland, league source tells ESPN. He bumped knees with Harkless. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 25, 2017

The sixth-year pro had two points and a rebound in five minutes. He entered the game with crazy stats on the season, averaging nearly 32 points and 17 rebounds per game over his first three contests.

Davis has dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career. Last season was the first time he played more than 68 games in a season.