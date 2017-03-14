Ad Unit
Anthony Davis rolls ankle but avoids serious injury

March 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Anthony Davis Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans avoided a scare on Tuesday night after X-rays on Anthony Davis’ ankle turned out to be negative.

Davis turned his ankle just before halftime of the Pelicans’ game against Portland and was deemed questionable to return. Here’s a look at the play:

Davis underwent X-rays at halftime, which turned out to be negative.

Davis started in the second half and played well, showing no signs of injury.

The Pelicans have been a disappointment this season — especially since acquiring DeMarcus Cousins in a trade with Sacramento. Still, Davis is their franchise player, so they never want to see anything bad happen to him. Seeing him do this in the third quarter was probably quite reassuring:


