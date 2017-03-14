Anthony Davis rolls ankle but avoids serious injury

The New Orleans Pelicans avoided a scare on Tuesday night after X-rays on Anthony Davis’ ankle turned out to be negative.

Davis turned his ankle just before halftime of the Pelicans’ game against Portland and was deemed questionable to return. Here’s a look at the play:

Anthony Davis rolled his ankle pretty bad and went for precautionary x-rays. #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/d2uOeVw4SJ — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) March 15, 2017

Davis underwent X-rays at halftime, which turned out to be negative.

X rays on @PelicansNBA Anthony Davis are negative. He's getting re-taped now & hopes to return to play after halftime break. #winthenight — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) March 15, 2017

Davis started in the second half and played well, showing no signs of injury.

The Pelicans have been a disappointment this season — especially since acquiring DeMarcus Cousins in a trade with Sacramento. Still, Davis is their franchise player, so they never want to see anything bad happen to him. Seeing him do this in the third quarter was probably quite reassuring: