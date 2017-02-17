Anthony Davis plans to be ‘very involved’ in Pelicans’ efforts to re-sign Jrue Holiday

Anthony Davis isn’t about to let his No. 2 option on the New Orleans Pelicans depart in free agency this summer.

Davis said this week that he plans to be “very involved” in the team’s efforts to re-sign guard Jrue Holiday, who will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2016-17 season.

“I’m doing that right now,” the 23-year-old big man said, per Marc Stein of ESPN. “I talk to Jrue all the time. He’ll make his own decisions, but of course we like him here. … We need him to continue to play well and then, at the end of the season, hopefully he decides to re-sign with us.”

The 26-year-old Holiday has been enjoying a productive campaign, averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game to go along with his usual stellar one-on-one defense. That should make him a prime offseason target for a number of suitors, including this former team of his.

But for Davis, who has recently been asserting his long-term dedication to the Pelicans, these comments are his latest testament to that much.