Anthony Morrow defends Lonzo Ball after summer league debut

Lonzo Ball’s Summer League debut didn’t go the way Lakers fans were hoping, but Anthony Morrow didn’t let the one outing change his opinion of the young point guard.

In his first meaningful action as a member of the Lakers on Friday, Ball played 33 minutes and had five points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one blocked shot. However, what many focused on was that he made just 2-of-15 attempts from the floor.

While the shots weren’t falling, Morrow wasn’t overly concerned with that aspect of Ball’s game and endorsed the 19-year-old. Former Lakers player Nick Van Exel agreed and reminisced about his first Summer League game.

Facts. I was HORRIBLE my 1st summer lg game. Lakers signed me the next day. Lol https://t.co/pv5NQCpDZO — nick vanexel (@vanexel31) July 8, 2017

I don't look too deep into Lonzo Ball's shooting tonight. Kid will be special in the this league. — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) July 8, 2017

There was plenty of hype surrounding Ball’s debut. Perhaps his modest performance will lighten expectations for those who thought he would be dominant right out of the gate. One good thing is, Ball will have the opportunity to get right back at it on Saturday against the Celtics.