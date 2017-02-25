Ad Unit
Saturday, February 25, 2017

Anthony Morrow to change jersey number after backlash from Bulls fans

February 25, 2017
by Grey Papke

Anthony Morrow learned quickly that wearing Derrick Rose’s old number as a member of the Chicago Bulls does not go over well.

Morrow opted for the No. 1 jersey after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him to Chicago on Thursday. That jersey was previously worn by Rose, a former MVP and hometown hero who is still revered in the city. Morrow didn’t play in his first game with the Bulls, but the fans were so vocal about his number choice that he had to make clear on Twitter his plans to change it.

It doesn’t matter what Rose says about his old fans in Chicago. They still love him. It might be safe to consider No. 1 unofficially retired for the Bulls.


