Ad Unit
Monday, June 12, 2017

Aqib Talib goes off on Warriors on Twitter after championship

June 12, 2017
by Larry Brown

Aqib Talib

Cleveland native Aqib Talib was NOT happy about his Cavaliers losing the NBA title to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The Denver Broncos cornerback went off on the Warriors on Twitter, diminishing their accomplishment, while throwing shade at Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant.

Talib called the Warriors’ win a “suckachip”:

Then he said Steve Kerr wouldn’t be a head coach if not for Michael Jordan making him famous on the Chicago Bulls:

Then he criticized the way Durant went about winning his first ring.

It’s safe to say that Cavs fans are having a hard time handling this defeat, none more than Talib.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus