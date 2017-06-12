Aqib Talib goes off on Warriors on Twitter after championship

Cleveland native Aqib Talib was NOT happy about his Cavaliers losing the NBA title to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The Denver Broncos cornerback went off on the Warriors on Twitter, diminishing their accomplishment, while throwing shade at Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant.

Talib called the Warriors’ win a “suckachip”:

Congrats @cavs! Boys gotta join forces to see us! @KingJames can bring whoever he want to the Land! Let's link up then!!! #suckachip2017 — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 13, 2017

Then he said Steve Kerr wouldn’t be a head coach if not for Michael Jordan making him famous on the Chicago Bulls:

Kerr wouldn't even be a head coach without Jordan!!! #coattailboys!!! — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 13, 2017

Then he criticized the way Durant went about winning his first ring.

@KDTrey5 u a suburban kid!!! Link up with the best to chip!!! HOF laughing at you right now!!! — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) June 13, 2017

It’s safe to say that Cavs fans are having a hard time handling this defeat, none more than Talib.