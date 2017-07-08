Atlanta Hawks not expected to match Tim Hardaway Jr offer sheet

The Atlanta Hawks are not expected to match the $71 million offer sheet Tim Hardaway Jr. signed with the New York Knicks this week.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the news on the Hawks and Hardaway.

Atlanta will not match New York's $71M offer sheet to Tim Hardaway Jr., but official notification still hours away, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2017

Hardaway Jr. began his career with the Knicks and then was traded to Atlanta. He spent two years with both teams and now the Knicks are trying to get him back.

The Knicks signed him to a four-year, $71 million offer sheet. The Hawks had 48 hours to match, but that money seems to be too much for them, especially when they’re in rebuilding mode after trading Kyle Korver last season and losing Paul Millsap in free agency.

This contract could come close to matching last year’s Joakim Noah contract as one that will make Knicks fans shake their heads.