Austin Rivers on Blake Griffin-Chris Paul dynamic: ‘No one knew who the leader was’

The LA Clippers have seen some moderate success to start their first season post-Chris Paul, and guard Austin Rivers thinks that having a clear-cut alpha dog may have something to do with it.

In a feature by Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated that ran on Tuesday, Rivers discussed the dynamic between Paul and Blake Griffin on the Clippers.

“The dynamic with Blake and Chris was weird,” he said. “I don’t know why. It was just strange. No one knew who the leader was, and if you had something to say, it would turn into an argument. I think people were sometimes scared to say something to Blake, because you didn’t know how he’d react.

“[Now] he’s a whole different person, more approachable, and I think it’s because we’ve embraced him,” Rivers continued about Griffin. “We know who our leader is. We’re all-in with Blake Griffin.”

Paul and Griffin were teammates on the Clippers for six seasons, leading the team into a high-flying Lob City era that was characterized by regular season triumphs and postseason failures. Rivers himself came aboard during Year 4 and felt all the ups and downs first-hand, especially when it came to Paul.

But now that Paul has moved on to Houston and Griffin stands alone as the captain steering the Clippers’ ship, the pieces of the puzzle are falling into place more easily in Los Angeles, and the supporting cast can definitely feel it.