Austin Rivers curses out fan in middle of game (Video)

Austin Rivers is struggling a bit in his expanded role with the Los Angeles Clippers this season, and it appears his frustrations boiled over during Thursday night’s loss to the Utah Jazz.

With the Clippers trailing by 19 late in the fourth quarter, Rivers heard something from a fan sitting courtside that he simply couldn’t ignore. The point guard walked over to where the fan was sitting and told him he was being “disrespectful.” He also tossed out a four-letter word.

Austin Rivers got into a discussion with a fan that ended with him saying "shut the f*** up" pic.twitter.com/mTJXC9x7PX — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 1, 2017

Rivers actually scored 25 points in the game, which was a season high for him. With Chris Paul gone and Blake Griffin expected to miss up to two months because of a knee injury, the Clippers will need Rivers to step up.

As someone who tends to open himself up for criticism by being vocal, you would think Rivers would be used to hearing things from heckling fans. Whatever the gentleman in Utah said apparently pushed him over the edge.