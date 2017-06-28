Ad Unit
Austin Rivers responds to ‘false’ report about Chris Paul issues

June 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Austin Rivers saw the report that circulated on Wednesday saying that Chris Paul was bothered by perceived nepotism on the Clippers, and Rivers decided to address the rumor.

In a tweet sent Wednesday afternoon, Austin Rivers called the report “false rumors.” He dismissed it as “comedy,” “fictional,” and said the person who wrote the information was a clown.

Earlier in the day, Rivers responded to the news of CP3’s trade to Houston by expressing fondness towards Paul.

Austin’s father Doc has been the coach of the Clippers the past four seasons and even served in the front office beginning in 2014. He brought in his son, Austin, in 2015 via a trade with Boston.

A report published on Wednesday after Paul was traded to Houston said CP3 became upset with Doc Rivers because he felt the coach gave preferable treatment towards Austin and made a bad decision by not trading his son.


