Austin Rivers responds to ‘false’ report about Chris Paul issues

Austin Rivers saw the report that circulated on Wednesday saying that Chris Paul was bothered by perceived nepotism on the Clippers, and Rivers decided to address the rumor.

In a tweet sent Wednesday afternoon, Austin Rivers called the report “false rumors.” He dismissed it as “comedy,” “fictional,” and said the person who wrote the information was a clown.

These false rumors are comedy…so fictional it's actually amusing! People will say or do anything to get attention. A lot out there — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) June 28, 2017

Earlier in the day, Rivers responded to the news of CP3’s trade to Houston by expressing fondness towards Paul.

Dam….cp3 really dipped, was looking forward to lining up with u next year. Learned a lot from u tho bro. One of the best basketball minds — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) June 28, 2017

Austin’s father Doc has been the coach of the Clippers the past four seasons and even served in the front office beginning in 2014. He brought in his son, Austin, in 2015 via a trade with Boston.

A report published on Wednesday after Paul was traded to Houston said CP3 became upset with Doc Rivers because he felt the coach gave preferable treatment towards Austin and made a bad decision by not trading his son.