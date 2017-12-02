Austin Rivers fined $25K for yelling at fan

Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers will find himself a bit lighter in the wallet thanks to his outburst at a fan on Thursday.

The NBA announced Saturday that Rivers was fined $25,000 for his actions in the game against the Utah Jazz, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Rivers went off on a fan during Thursday night’s loss, which you can see here (warning: there is inappropriate language). He later explained that he had lost patience with the fan because he was being “fairweather.”

Rivers’ outburst is simply the latest sign of a frustrated team that is not living up to expectations. With Blake Griffin potentially out for a while, that frustration is only going to grow, and big changes could be in store.