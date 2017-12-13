Austin Rivers to miss Clippers’ next game with concussion

Austin Rivers will miss the Los Angeles Clippers’ next game after suffering a concussion on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic.

Rivers was elbowed in the side of the head by Jonathan Simmons just before halftime and left the game. The Clippers later announced he would not be returning to the game and that he was being tested. The team said after the game that he had suffered a concussion.

Rivers scored nine points in 18 minutes before leaving the game, which the Clippers won 106-95. He’s averaging 14.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season, all career-high marks.

The Clippers are already without Blake Griffin and Patrick Beverley, though they did just get Milos Teodosic back, so they really can’t afford to lose more players.

The Clippers are at Washington on Friday, Miami on Saturday and San Antonio on Monday.