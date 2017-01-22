Baron Davis blames Russian hackers for Russell Westbrook not starting ASG

Former All-NBA point guard Baron Davis has an elaborate theory as to why Russell Westbrook isn’t starting in this year’s All-Star Game.

In a tweet posted early on Sunday, Davis blamed none other than the Russian hackers for Westbrook’s snub.

That UCLA point guard bond clearly runs deep.

While Westbrook himself is downplaying the snub, Davis obviously isn’t the only one baffled that averaging a 30-point triple-double somehow isn’t enough to get a starting nod in the All-Star Game.

The now 37-year-old Davis made two All-Star teams during his own NBA career in 2002 and in 2004, so it’s safe to say that this is a textbook case of real recognize real.

Image via Golden State Warriors on YouTube