Bay Area bar offering free shot after every Warriors’ three-pointer in Game 4

The Golden State Warriors’ 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals has put at least one local business in a very giving mood.

A Bay Area bar is apparently offering free shots after every Warriors’ three-pointer in Friday’s Game 4.

Wait a minute this might be a game changer pic.twitter.com/BnOLzd5mwa — JHN (@pdxbrocialite) June 9, 2017

They are probably playing with fire here, given that Golden State is one of the best three-point shooting teams of all-time. The Dubs are averaging 12.7 threes per game this postseason and that has risen in the Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers to 15.3 per game. My math tells me that’s probably going to amount to a whole lot of free shots tonight. Your move, Washington DC.