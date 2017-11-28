Ben Gordon reportedly arrested for felony robbery at apartment complex

Ben Gordon has found himself in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past several months, and the latest incident involving the former NBA star reportedly resulted in another trip to jail.

According to TMZ, Gordon was arrested on Monday and charged with felony robbery after he allegedly assaulted a man in an effort to recover a security deposit at the apartment complex where he used to live. Gordon had an altercation with the man that turned physical, and the man ended up giving Gordon some money out of fear. The man eventually called the police after Gordon left, and Gordon was arrested after he returned to the complex to demand more money.

Here are some details:

We’re told the man gave Gordon at least some of the money back — mostly because he was scared — and Gordon left. The man called police moments later. But get this … after cops arrived to the building, Ben RETURNED to demand the REST of his security deposit (a couple thousand dollars). Instead, cops arrested him on the spot for felony robbery. He was hauled to a nearby station where he was booked and later released on $50,000 bail.

That wasn’t the first time Gordon was arrested at his old apartment complex. Back in June, the 34-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly lost his temper because he was locked out of the building and started pulling fire alarms. More recently, Gordon was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation following an incident in which he brandished a knife and locked himself and a woman inside the business he owns.

Gordon, a former UConn star who led the Huskies to a national championship in 2004, averaged 14.9 points per game while playing for four different teams during his NBA career.