Ben Gordon arrested in bizarre fire alarm incident at his apartment

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested in Los Angeles Thursday morning after he reportedly lost his temper when he could not get into his apartment building.

According to TMZ, Gordon “went into meltdown mode” when he was locked out of the building and decided to pull multiple fire alarms. Both LAPD and L.A. City Fire responded to the scene and learned that there was no fire or real emergency.

Gordon, 34, was arrested for falsely activating a fire alarm, which is a misdemeanor.

Gordon averaged 19.6 points per game during 11 NBA seasons with the Bulls, Pistons, Bobcats and Magic. He last played in the NBA in 2015, but he is currently playing for the Mavericks’ D-League affiliate, the Texas Legends.

Apparently Gordon needs to work on his temper in addition to his game.