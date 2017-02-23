Report: Ben Simmons gets bad news on CT scan

The Philadelphia 76ers were awaiting results on a CT scan Ben Simmons was set to undergo on his foot Thursday, and a report says things did not go well.

WIP’s John Barchard reported on Twitter that he heard the scan “didn’t go as planned,” which puts Simmons’ season in doubt.

Hearing that Simmons CT scan didn't go as planned today and his season is very much in doubt #Sixers — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) February 24, 2017

Adding to that speculation was Simmons putting a sad face on his Snapchat.

So, Ben Simmons doesn't appear to be too happy… pic.twitter.com/xtDZUmfpHa — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 24, 2017

The last scan Simmons had on his foot a month ago did not go well, which set back his recovery.

Simmons broke his foot during training camp and underwent surgery. He was initially expected to be back this year, but the estimates on his return kept getting pushed back. Talk even began circulating last week that the 76ers might hold him out for the season.

With only 26 games left in the season, there isn’t much time for Simmons to make his NBA debut, especially when you consider he hasn’t even done 5-on-5 work yet. Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick last year.