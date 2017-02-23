Ad Unit
Report: Ben Simmons gets bad news on CT scan

February 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers were awaiting results on a CT scan Ben Simmons was set to undergo on his foot Thursday, and a report says things did not go well.

WIP’s John Barchard reported on Twitter that he heard the scan “didn’t go as planned,” which puts Simmons’ season in doubt.

Adding to that speculation was Simmons putting a sad face on his Snapchat.

The last scan Simmons had on his foot a month ago did not go well, which set back his recovery.

Simmons broke his foot during training camp and underwent surgery. He was initially expected to be back this year, but the estimates on his return kept getting pushed back. Talk even began circulating last week that the 76ers might hold him out for the season.

With only 26 games left in the season, there isn’t much time for Simmons to make his NBA debut, especially when you consider he hasn’t even done 5-on-5 work yet. Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick last year.


