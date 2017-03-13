Ben Simmons can’t wait to play for 76ers

Ben Simmons is out for the season for the Philadelphia 76ers as he continues to rehab from a broken foot suffered during training camp. The No. 1 overall draft pick is itching for an opportunity to play.

Simmons shared this on Instagram Sunday:

Man I can't wait to get out there A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on Mar 12, 2017 at 9:45pm PDT

That photo was from before the 76ers’ game on Sunday against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Simmons has been with the team on its road trip and doing some drills and training work as he recovers from the fracture. While he’s not ready for game action, he should be well rested when next season rolls around.

H/T CSN Philly