Report: Ben Simmons could make NBA debut after All-Star break

Ben Simmons may be ready to make his NBA debut in a few months.

The same day that Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown shut down a rumor suggesting Simmons would make his debut on Jan. 27, a new report says the No. 1 overall pick could make his debut shortly after the All-Star break.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes says Simmons has fully recovered from the broken foot he suffered in training camp. The Sixers could bring him back shortly after the break, according to Haynes. But Haynes also notes the team intends to play it cautiously with their point guard and could even hold him out for the season if they feel that is best.

Simmons is currently rehabbing his foot injury and began traveling with the team earlier this month.

Philly entered Wednesday’s play 13-26 and on the upswing thanks to the play of former No. 3 pick Joel Embiid.