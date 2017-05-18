Ben Simmons’ sister rips Lonzo, LaVar Ball on Twitter

If you have Lonzo Ball going No. 3 to Philly in your mock draft, turn back now.

On Thursday, Olivia Simmons, older sister of Philadelphia 76ers big man Ben Simmons, ripped Ball and his outspoken father LaVar in a series of tweets that also referenced her brother and Big Baller Brand.

Philly fans are proud. (Ben Simmons sister.) pic.twitter.com/sU0KK8KQDg — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) May 18, 2017

Simmons later went on to delete at least one of those tweets, but she is far from the only one taking shots at both father and son these days. While the Ball family’s modus operandi has clearly been to make headlines and stay relevant at all costs, you have to think at some point they will reach a critical mass of sorts with the sheer number of people they have managed to alienate.

Image via Olivia Simmons on Instagram