Ben Simmons trains with Sixers on first road trip since injury

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently undefeated in 2017, and the year has just brought them some more good news.

According to Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Sixers rookie forward Ben Simmons is training with the team this week on his first road trip since fracturing his right foot at the end of September. The 20-year-old reportedly “ran some sprints, took some jumpers, defended one-on-one for a bit and worked up a sweat with the Sixers staff.”

“His health is good,” Sixers head coach Brett Brown said before reiterating that Simmons still doesn’t have a firm return timetable. “I think everybody is reluctant to give timelines because there really aren’t any right now. We felt like to bring him on the road in the new year and start drip feeding him to life on the road with a new team.

“He’s been completely immersed with the team at home,” Brown continued. “We’ve gone through his three-pronged plan with his health, me and him in a classroom and him with his shooting breakdown. We’ve hit those areas extremely well and we’ve been diligent with those three areas since September. It’s all part of the next step.”

Brown had previously been expecting Simmons to return to the floor some time this month and has a big role in mind for the No. 1 overall pick whenever he does get back. That said, virtually all of the updates we have gotten on Simmons since the injury have been positive, so perhaps it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see him in action some time after the All-Star break.