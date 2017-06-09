Big Baby Davis: There is ‘no voice on the Clippers’

Glen “Big Baby” Davis closed his 9-season NBA career as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. But he has a little bad blood with the team.

Davis has missed the last two seasons after undergoing ankle surgery two years ago. He believes the Clippers mishandled him, leading to the injury. Recently he was a guest on “Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio and CBS Sports Network” and talked about why the Clippers have struggled to break through despite their talent.

“There is no voice on the Clippers. There’s no voice on the Clippers,” Davis told hosts Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney. “Nobody did that. Nobody did that. There’s those intangible things that we need to win, that you need to win, that you can’t get done because of the selfishness and just the lack of understanding of giving yourself for the next guy next to you. There’s none of that there.”

Davis also talked about why Doc Rivers succeeded when he was the head coach in Boston.

“It’s the players that he had in Boston. He had KG (Kevin Garnett), who was policing the team. Everybody was falling within the team guidelines. Everybody held everybody accountable on that team. KG was a true example of sacrifice. He didn’t care about points when he came (from) Minnesota. He didn’t care about getting (shots). He just cared about making sure that people do the right thing every single day – and it was contagious.”

Davis has been in headlines lately after getting into it with Austin Rivers, his former teammate, who is also Doc’s son.