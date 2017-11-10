Big Baller Brand planning multiple international pop-up shops

If you thought that LaVar Ball and his Big Baller Brand were going away any time soon, I’ve got some bad news for you: They’re only getting started.

The Ball family (minus son Lonzo, who is playing for the Lakers) made a trip to China with the UCLA men’s basketball team this week ahead of the team’s season debut against Georgia Tech. Things are not going well for LiAngelo, a freshman at UCLA, as he was arrested on the trip for allegedly shoplifting at a Louis Vuitton store nearby UCLA’s hotel. But the trip seems to have been a boon for Big Baller Brand.

Big Baller Brand opened up a pop-up shop in Shanghai. ESPN reporter Arash Markazi says the shop drew a big crowd.

The Big Baller Brand pop-up shop at WZK in Shanghai has opened its doors to fans waiting outside. pic.twitter.com/o1zLmQO7dQ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 10, 2017

According to Markazi, this is just the start for Big Baller Brand. They have a pop-up shop scheduled for next week in Hong Kong. They also plan to have pop-up shops in several international locations next year, such as London, Paris and Dubai.

Big Baller Brand plans to open pop-up shops in London, Paris, Dubai and other international cities in 2018. The plan is to do this every three months. pic.twitter.com/erWeTTKse0 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 10, 2017

LaVar Ball may be a loudmouth, but all the outlandish things he says seem to be working. Big Baller Brand is global and seems to be pretty popular at that. Just wait until Lonzo picks up his game with the Lakers and LaMelo hits college or turns pro.