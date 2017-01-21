Doc Rivers: Blake Griffin close to 100 percent

All appears to be well for Blake Griffin.

The Clippers big man is not yet ready to return, but according to coach Doc Rivers, it won’t be too long before he’s back in the lineup.

Blake Griffin won't play tonight but Doc Rivers said he's close to 100 percent. Trending up — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 21, 2017

Griffin underwent a routine arthroscopic procedure in December that was to keep him out for 4-6 weeks. That timetable would put him back on the court around the end of January, which seems to be exactly where things are headed and right on track from where he was a week and a half ago. From there, they’ll be hoping to keep him healthy in the playoffs, as the difference is noticeable. With Griffin on the floor, the Clippers are an elite team. Without him, they’ve been trudging along and noticeably worse.