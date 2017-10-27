Blake Griffin says he cried after his toe injury last season

Another campaign cut short by injury almost proved too much for Blake Griffin to handle last season.

In an interview with Shams Charania of The Vertical that ran Friday, the LA Clippers big man opened up about the season-ending toe injury he suffered in the team’s first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz last April.

“I’m not going to lie, after the toe injury last season, I cried,” said Griffin. “I’ve put myself in the best possible positions, through my daily training and my recovery processes and my offseason regimen and preparation. I break down when I have these freak injuries happen, when the hard work is basically thrown out. I feel I put myself in all the right positions – and then this happens. It was by far the toughest, the most emotional injury for me. Again?”

The injury apparently went well beyond just his toe as well, but the good news is the months since have worked out nicely for Griffin. He signed a five-year, $173 million max deal to return to the Clippers this summer and now stands as their undisputed leading man after Chris Paul’s departure. Now Griffin has them out to a 4-0 start and looks fully healthy, splashing game-winning threes and dunking on fools again. Here’s hoping it stays that way this time.