Blake Griffin does not see LeBron James going to LA, thinks New York is more likely

Blake Griffin doesn’t anticipate having to make room for LeBron James in Los Angeles any time soon.

In a recent appearance on “The Cheap Seats Podcast,” the LA Clippers star big man commented on the rumors surrounding James’ uncertain future.

“Honestly, I don’t see him coming to L.A. period,” he said, per CBS Sports’ Colin Ward-Henninger. “Listen, again, I have no idea. I think something is brewing with him and his group of guys. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think something’s brewing and they’re going to try to make that work.

“I could see [LeBron] going to New York before L.A. I still think, when you go to the Garden, it’s a completely different feeling,” continued Griffin. “The energy, there seems like there’s just a consistent buzz the entire game. … Even last year when you go play them, it’s still there.”

James can hit free agency next offseason and his reported refusal to commit to the Cleveland Cavaliers long-term has led to rampant speculation about his future. That rumor mill has linked him most prominently to the Lakers, and tiny perceived hints from James himself have only added more fuel to the fire.

On the flip side, New York and the Knicks make for an intriguing alternative — they play in a weaker conference and an equally massive market, plus they famously courted James in the summer of 2010. Still, we have heard little-to-none about any possible interest they might have in the four-time MVP this time around, so this is all probably just some fun conjecture on Griffin’s part.