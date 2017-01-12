Blake Griffin ‘feels great,’ still on schedule for return

Blake Griffin is said to be feeling great and still on track for his timetable to return to action.

Griffin underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee in late December and was projected to miss 4-6 weeks as he recovered. That timetable appears to still be the case, according to Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

“He feels great,” Rivers said of Griffin prior to Wednesday’s game. “He told me that he’s felt as good as he’s felt in a long time. I think that the four to five weeks … it’s still that.”

The Clippers were on fire to start the season when they had Griffin healthy. They opened up the season 14-2 and went 20-8 with Griffin. Since then, a 7-game losing streak had the Clippers playing nearly .500 ball without Blake, but a lot of that was also due to Chris Paul sitting out games with a hamstring injury.

The Clippers are aiming to be healthy at the right time — which is the playoffs — unlike last season when injuries to both CP3 and Griffin led to the team’s elimination at the hands of Portland in the first round.

The hope is to have Griffin back for the end of January.