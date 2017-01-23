Blake Griffin likely to return to Clippers lineup Tuesday

Salvation has arrived for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Before their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said that Blake Griffin will “most likely” play on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN.

Griffin, 27, has been out of the lineup since December 18 after being forced to undergo minor surgery on his right knee. He was averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game before going down.

The former No. 1 overall pick was given a four-to-six week recovery timetable and just passed the five-week mark. When you consider updates like these as well, Griffin seems like an all systems go after what will be 18 games sidelined.

The Clippers are in dire straits right now having lost back-to-back games since Chris Paul got injured, so Griffin should be seeing a stratospheric usage rate and heavy end-to-end responsibility right away.