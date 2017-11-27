pixel 1
header
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Blake Griffin limps off court with leg injury

November 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Blake Griffin leg

Blake Griffin suffered a leg injury late in the Los Angeles Clippers’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Griffin was injured when teammate Austin Rivers landed on his left leg during a scramble for a ball:

Griffin limped off the court and headed to the locker room after that play. He did not return to the game.

Griffin had 26 points and 11 rebounds before suffering his injury.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus