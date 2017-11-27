Blake Griffin limps off court with leg injury

Blake Griffin suffered a leg injury late in the Los Angeles Clippers’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Griffin was injured when teammate Austin Rivers landed on his left leg during a scramble for a ball:

Austin Rivers landed on Blake Griffin's leg, he was able to limp off but left the game pic.twitter.com/8qsh1qnZs6 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 28, 2017

Griffin limped off the court and headed to the locker room after that play. He did not return to the game.

Griffin had 26 points and 11 rebounds before suffering his injury.