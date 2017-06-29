Blake Griffin to meet with Phoenix Suns on first day of free agency

Blake Griffin will be meeting with a rival team in the Clippers’ division on the first day of free agency, according to a report.

The LA Times’ Brad Turner says Griffin is set to meet with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Blake Griffin scheduled to meet with Phoenix Suns Saturday, per source. Suns can offer BG 4 year deal, $130 million. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2017

The Suns can offer Griffin a four-year, $130 million deal, as noted by Turner. They are viewed by some as a team on the rise thanks to their recent selection and development of Devin Booker, and the promise of No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson. They also have Eric Bledsoe in their backcourt, though he has been a part of trade rumors.

Griffin was drafted by the Clippers No. 1 overall in 2009 and has been with the organization ever since, but he may be considering a new team especially with the team dissolving now that Chris Paul has been traded.