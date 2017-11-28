Blake Griffin could miss up to two months with sprained MCL

Blake Griffin was fortunate to avoid structural damage when he injured his knee in Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is still expected to be out a while.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Clippers revealed that Griffin suffered an MCL sprain and could miss up to two months.

Clippers release: MCL sprain for @blakegriffin32, with no other structural damage. Per release: “Recovery for this injury can take up to eight weeks." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) November 28, 2017

Griffin is lucky the injury wasn’t more serious, as teammate Austin Rivers landed on him in a very frightening way during a scramble for a loose ball. Griffin ended up limping off the court and did not return to the game.

Griffin has averaged 23.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. The Clippers are 8-11 and have been disappointing without Chris Paul running their offense, and things are about to get even more challenging for them over the next several weeks.