Report: Blake Griffin has opted out of his contract

The Los Angeles Clippers were expected to undergo changes this summer and the first domino has fallen. According the Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Blake Griffin is opting out of his contract.

Sources: Clippers All-Star forward Blake Griffin has opted out of his contract to become a free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2017

This move was expected, as Griffin stands to earn a great deal more money by opting out than if he had played out his previous deal. That contract had Griffin slated to make over $21 million this season. Now he can be offered a maximum offer of $175 million for 5 years from the Clippers or $130 million for four years from competitors. In either scenario, he stands to greatly increase his yearly salary and guaranteed money down the road.

Griffin, 28, is a five-time NBA All-Star. This past season, he averaged 21.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He is expected to receive offers from a variety of suitors around the league.

Shane McNichol covers college basketball and the NBA for Larry Brown Sports. He also blogs about basketball at Palestra Back and has contributed to Rush The Court, ESPN.com, and USA Today Sports Weekly. Follow him on Twitter @OnTheShaneTrain.