Friday, June 30, 2017

Blake Griffin reportedly finalizes $173 million deal with Clippers

June 30, 2017
by Larry Brown

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin appears to be heading back to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Moments after reports emerged saying Griffin had cancelled his free agent meetings with Phoenix and Denver, word came out that Griffin and the Clippers finalized a five-year, $173 million deal.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania first reported the news:

The LA Times’ Brad Turner says Griffin met Friday with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, new team advisor Jerry West, and head coach Doc Rivers. Things went well, which helped sway Griffin to remain with the team.

Apparently several players were in attendance.

Even though the Clippers are losing Chris Paul to the Rockets, they are not tearing things down completely and will have Griffin back. That means they will probably hang onto DeAndre Jordan as well, who has been viewed as a trade candidate.


