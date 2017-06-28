Report: Blake Griffin may still return to Clippers despite Chris Paul exit

It’s logical to think that the Chris Paul trade may be the first move in the breakup of the Los Angeles Clippers, but that may not necessarily be the case.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, Griffin may not necessarily be turned off by Paul’s departure to the Houston Rockets, as the two star players have not always coexisted in perfect harmony.

CP3 leaving doesn’t necessarily hinder Clippers chances to bring back Blake Griffin. Remember, they haven't exactly been boys. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 28, 2017

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times went as far as reporting that the Clippers believe the Paul trade actually helps their chances of retaining Griffin.

The Clippers now believe this clear the way for team to sign Blake Griffin, per source — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 28, 2017

Griffin will probably want some clarity on the future of the Clippers. He won’t want to play for a rebuilding team, in all likelihood, and he will have the opportunity to be courted by other teams. On the other hand, the Clippers would indisputably be Griffin’s team if he elected to return. Perhaps that appeals to him.