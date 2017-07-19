Blake Griffin: Returning to Clippers was ‘no-brainer’

Blake Griffin never came particularly close to joining the exodus from the Los Angeles Clippers this summer.

Griffin said Wednesday that he considered returning to the Clippers a “no-brainer,” and that he’d like to spend his entire career with the organization.

“Obviously this has been my home since I was drafted, and a lot went into this decision for me,” Griffin said, via Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN. “Not only what was best for me and my family, but just the quality of people and work that we have here. That goes from owners all the way down to the coaching staff to the roster to everything just day-to-day. I think with [Clippers owner] Steve Ballmer and [president of basketball operations and head coach] Doc [Rivers] and [executive vice president of basketball operations] Lawrence [Frank], all the way down, in the end I realized this is a no-brainer for me. This is the best place for me. This is a place where I want to start and finish my career.”

Maybe Griffin enjoyed the t-shirts. Whatever the case, he remains all-in on the Clipper project for at least the next five years.