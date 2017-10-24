pixel 1
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Blake Griffin went ‘Chappelle Show’ Prince after major dunk

October 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

Blake Griffin dunk

Blake Griffin lit things up on Tuesday with another one of his amazing dunks.

In the first quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Utah Jazz, Griffin went hard to the basket and slammed on Rudy Gobert with what may have been his best dunk since the one on Mozgov.

It wasn’t just the way he dunked that was awesome; it was how Griffin just hung on the rim like a boss that also stood out. The comparisons to the infamous Prince sketch from “Chappelle’s Show” came right away — for good reason:

Hopefully Griffin invited Gobert over for pancakes afterwards.

