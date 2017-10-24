Blake Griffin went ‘Chappelle Show’ Prince after major dunk

Blake Griffin lit things up on Tuesday with another one of his amazing dunks.

In the first quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Utah Jazz, Griffin went hard to the basket and slammed on Rudy Gobert with what may have been his best dunk since the one on Mozgov.

It wasn’t just the way he dunked that was awesome; it was how Griffin just hung on the rim like a boss that also stood out. The comparisons to the infamous Prince sketch from “Chappelle’s Show” came right away — for good reason:

You have two options: Get out of the way or get baptized. pic.twitter.com/EwD4bM09aK — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 25, 2017

I am dead pic.twitter.com/u0vaSG9eSa — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 25, 2017

Hopefully Griffin invited Gobert over for pancakes afterwards.