Portland Trail Blazers could enter Paul George hunt?

A dark horse team may be entering the mix for Paul George’s services.

Dwight Jaynes of CSN Northwest said Monday that he believes the Portland Trail Blazers will inquire about a George trade if the Indiana Pacers can’t get much in a return package elsewhere. However, Jaynes hints that Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard, who previously held the same position with the Blazers but was fired in 2010, might not want to deal with them.

Growing chatter that Indy may not get much for George. If that's the case I'd expect the Blazers to inquire. But would KP deal w/them? — Dwight Jaynes (@dwightjaynes) June 19, 2017

We know that least one prominent Blazer would like to see the team go after George, and the four-time All-Star was briefly teammates with Portland forward Evan Turner in Indiana. But the capped-out Blazers have very little flexibility with which to pursue George and are going up against some big fish. Thus, they best hope the trade market indeed badly underwhelms the Pacers.