Blazers post hilarious tweets after acquiring cash from Rockets

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to prove why they have the best social media presence in the NBA.

On Wednesday, the Blazers traded guard Tim Quarterman to the Houston Rockets for cash considerations. Quarterman was then promptly dealt by Houston to the LA Clippers as part of the return package for Chris Paul.

OFFICIAL: Trail Blazers trade Tim Quarterman to @HoustonRockets for cash considerations » https://t.co/rGelejbxNa pic.twitter.com/GbShUCWLhX — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 28, 2017

While they appeared to be a mere footnote to this NBA landscape-altering sequence of events, the Blazers managed to steal the show somewhat by welcoming their new “acquisition” with a couple of priceless tweets.

"This trade is a blessing. I'm ready to grind, Rip City. I think I can make an immediate impact out on the floor." — Cash Considerations pic.twitter.com/iRkC5vfwps — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 28, 2017

The Blazers have certainly had some Hall of Fame-worthy tweets in the past (albeit, some more successful than others). But these latest ones should probably be printed out and lifted to the Moda Center rafters to hang forever.