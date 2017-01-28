Blazers issue statement after sparking Twitter spat with Chandler Parsons

Portland Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan issued a statement on Saturday in response to the Twitter spat between his team/players and opponent Chandler Parsons.

Portland beat Memphis on Friday night, and Parsons responded on Twitter to the Blazers posting a clip on Twitter of him airballing a shot. Blazers guard C.J. McCollum then responded to Parsons, who fired back. You can read the whole exchange here.

In response, McGowan sent this statement to ESPN:

Trail Blazers President Chris McGowan issues statement to ESPN regarding the team's tweet that sparked Chandler Parsons-CJ McCollum exchange pic.twitter.com/EsNBIT8zgk — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 28, 2017

Despite the rebuke from Portland’s executive, Parsons says the whole thing was in fun.

It's all in good fun! No hard feelings https://t.co/vc6hxWmvfn — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

Maybe the controversy was overblown and Portland really had nothing to apologize for.