Saturday, January 28, 2017

Blazers issue statement after sparking Twitter spat with Chandler Parsons

January 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Portland Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan issued a statement on Saturday in response to the Twitter spat between his team/players and opponent Chandler Parsons.

Portland beat Memphis on Friday night, and Parsons responded on Twitter to the Blazers posting a clip on Twitter of him airballing a shot. Blazers guard C.J. McCollum then responded to Parsons, who fired back. You can read the whole exchange here.

In response, McGowan sent this statement to ESPN:

Despite the rebuke from Portland’s executive, Parsons says the whole thing was in fun.

Maybe the controversy was overblown and Portland really had nothing to apologize for.


