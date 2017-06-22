Report: Blazers pursuing lottery pick due to Damian Lillard’s desire for better supporting cast

Damian Lillard wants the Portland front office to send in the reinforcements.

Mitch Lawrence of Sporting News reports on Thursday that the Blazers are looking to acquire a lottery pick in the draft, as Lillard has informed team executives that he wants a better supporting cast.

Blazers want to acquire lottery pick, as Damian Lillard told team execs he wants/needs better players in his supporting cast, per sources. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) June 22, 2017

The Blazers finished 41-41 last season and were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors. Outside of Lillard, C.J. McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic, the rest of their roster largely consists of overpaid role players.

Portland currently holds picks No. 15, 20, and 26 and could conceivably package one or more of those selections to move into the lottery. They are thinking outside of the box in more ways than one this offseason in an effort to upgrade their team. Acquiring a lottery talent in a deep draft class would certainly be a good place for the Blazers to start.