Blazers reportedly open to reunion with LaMarcus Aldridge via trade

Perhaps it’s time for LaMarcus Aldridge to start drafting his “I’m Coming Home” essay.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports on Thursday that the Portland Trail Blazers “haven’t closed the door completely” on an Aldridge return and are open to reuniting with him via trade. However, Young adds that the Blazers would only be willing to do such a trade for matching salary.

Aldridge played the first nine seasons of his career in Portland and made four All-Star teams there before leaving to sign with the San Antonio Spurs as a free agent in 2015. He has been dogged by trade rumors for months and is now reportedly on the block again as the NBA draft approaches.

The 31-year-old Aldridge is under contract for approximately $21.5 million next season and holds a $22.3 million player option for 2018-19. He still appears to be on good terms with Blazers star Damian Lillard, and we have definitely seen crazier things happen.