Bobby Portis, Nikola Mirotic have not spoken since fight

Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic haven’t exactly made up since their fight before the season began. Far from it.

Portis said before the Chicago Bulls’ Tuesday night game against the Toronto Raptors that he hasn’t spoken with Mirotic yet.

“No, I haven’t talked to Niko,” Portis said before the game, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

Portis said he texted and called Mirotic but didn’t hear back and hasn’t reached out since.

“I just let bygones be bygones with that,” Portis said. “I can’t control that. Only thing I can control is myself at this point. I’m not worried about who goes, who stays, only thing I’m worried about is coming in trying to play at the highest level possible. I’m living my dream right now; this is my dream, I’ve always wanted to play in the NBA. I’m here, and that’s all I want to do at this point.”

Portis spoke with the media because he returned on Tuesday from an eight-game suspension for his fight with Mirotic at a team practice on Oct. 17. Portis punched Mirotic, giving his teammate a concussion and facial fractures. Mirotic reportedly has been distant from the team and his teammates since the incident.